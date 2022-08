ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

Asbestos In UK Buildings - A 20th Century Problem Requiring A 21st Century Solution Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Asbestos was used extensively in UK commercial and residential buildings in the 20th century, primarily for insulation, flooring and roofing, as well as being sprayed on ceilings and walls.

UK Policy Paper On Regulation Of AI Arnold & Porter There is currently no specific legislation in the UK that governs AI, or its use in healthcare. Instead, a number of general-purpose laws apply.

SSI Publishes Amendment To The Alternative Reimbursement Regulation Upon Annulment Of The State Council Gun + Partners In the cancellation action filed by the Turkish Pharmacist Union against some of the provisions of the Alternative Reimbursement Regulation ("Regulation"), ...

It's The Little Things: The Quantum Future Of Healthcare Marks & Clerk With £94 million committed by the Treasury towards the second phase of the UK National Quantum Technologies Programme, advancements in quantum technology look set to revolutionise...

The Many Faces Of Cell-Free DNA Analysis J A Kemp LLP "Cell free DNA" (cfDNA) refers to fragmented extracellular DNA that is present in bodily fluids of a subject, most notably in blood.