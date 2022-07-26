ARTICLE

In recent weeks, minimum salary has been increased pursuant to the decision of the Minimum Salary Determination Commission dated 1 July 2022, which was published in the (secondary) Official Gazette dated 1 July 2022. Along with the increase in the minimum salary, the monetary limits set forth for the promotional activities of companies operating in the healthcare sector have also changed.

New Development

As of 1 July 2022, the net monthly minimum salary is TRY 5,500.35, whereas the gross amount is TRY 6,471. Accordingly, there has been an increase in the monetary limits that authorization/permit holders are subject to for promotional materials, value transfers and sponsorship activities in electronic scientific meetings as stipulated under the Guideline on the Application for Electronic Scientific Meetings and Electronic Product Promotion Meetings within the scope of the Regulation on Promotional Activities of Medicinal Products for Human Use and the Regulation on Promotional Activities of Medicinal Products for Human Use.

What's New?

With the increase in the minimum salary, the monetary limits for license/permit holders operating in the healthcare sector has changed as follows:

the monetary limit for the promotional materials that physicians, dentists and pharmacists can use during the practice of their profession, the upper limit of which corresponds to 2.5% of the monthly gross minimum salary, is now TRY 161.77;

the monetary limit corresponding to 10% of the monthly gross minimum salary, which renders the value transfers to health institutions and organizations, universities, healthcare professionals and professional organizations, trade unions, associations and foundations operating healthcare sector and non-governmental organizations, subject to notification is now TRY 647;

the monetary limit for the general sponsorship fee for electronic scientific meetings, the upper limit of which corresponds to seven times the gross minimum salary, is now TRY 45,297;

the monetary limit for satellite symposium and booth participation support in electronic scientific meetings, the upper limit of which corresponds to 10 times the gross minimum salary, is now TRY 64,710.

Conclusion

With the change in the minimum salary, the monetary values set forth for authorization and permit holders have also increased. Relevant companies operating in the healthcare sector should follow the amendments closely and update their budget allocations based on the current limits.

