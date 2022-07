ARTICLE

"For Medical Purposes" – A Case For Unblurring The Lines Between Pharma And Nutritional Products HGF Ltd Food-pharma industry convergence is not a new development. In 2013, a study of the patent citation data of 274 published European patents by 5 EU Medical Nutrition companies revealed the...

The UK National Security And Investment Act 2021 (NSIA) – Implications For Life Sciences Arnold & Porter On 4 January 2022, after approximately four years from the UK government's first attempt to reform the UK national security screening regime, the National Security and Investment Act 2021 became operational.

Türkiye İlaç Ve Tıbbi Cihaz Kurumu Güncel Kozmetik Ve Biyosidal Mevzuatı Eğitiminde Sorulan Soruları Ve Cevaplarını Yayımladı Moroglu Arseven Türkiye İlaç ve Tıbbi Cihaz Kurumu ("TİTCK") sektördeki firmaların katılımıyla 25-27 Kasım 2021 tarihinde Güncel Kozmetik ve Biyosidal Mevzuatı Eğitimi düzenledi. Eğitime katılan firmaların...

Getting Signed Off: A System Becoming More Fit For Purpose? Lewis Silkin An announcement this week has introduced new flexibility in relation to fit notes. From 1 July a wider group of healthcare professionals will be able to issue fit notes...

The Presidential Decree Amending The Decision On Pricing Of Medicinal Products For Human Use Has Been Published Moroglu Arseven In accordance with the provisions of the Decision on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use numbered 2017/9901 and the Annunciation on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use.