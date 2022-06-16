In accordance with the provisions of the Decision on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use numbered 2017/9901 and the Annunciation on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use, the Ministry of Health takes the necessary measures to ensure that the medicinal products for human use are delivered to the public in convenient conditions, and in this context, it determines the maximum prices of the medicinal products for human use.

With the Decision that was come into force with the publishment in Official Gazette dated April 19, 2022, and numbered 31814, an additional regulation was made regarding the procedures and principles of determining the real source price and the sale price to the warehouse of the products included in the foreign drug list.

In this context, the following paragraph has been added to the Article 2 of the Decision on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use, which was put into effect with the Council of Ministers Decision dated 6 February 2017 and numbered 2017/9901.

"After the products in the foreign drug list are licensed in our country, the real source prices are determined according to the provisions of this Decision and the Annunciation on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use. However, the sale prices to the warehouse cannot exceed the current exchange rate of the price included in the Foreign Medicine Price List (ANNEX-4/C) annexed to the Social Security Institution Health Implementation Annunciation."

You can access the full text of the Presidential Decree Amending the Decision on Pricing of Medicinal Products for Human Use from this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.