ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

Supporting Our Communities Through Charity Partnerships Withers LLP Giving back to the communities in which we operate his important to us. We operate charity partner programs with strong connections to our people in Asia, Europe and the US to support...

Alphafold – A Game Changer In Machine Learning Research J A Kemp LLP Proteins are a class of macromolecules which carry out a wide range of functions. For example, proteins are essential for photosynthesis, producing energy from food, contracting muscle fibres and DNA replication,...

Le Commerce De Médicaments Sur Internet Est-il Légal ? Haas Avocats Le commerce électronique à destination des consommateurs a connu un essor certain ces dernières années.

Guidance Published On Appropriate Surveillance Under Article 120 Of The MDR William Fry The Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) has published guidance on the activities to be performed by notified bodies as part of their ongoing surveillance role mandated under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR)...

Türkiye'De Estetik Hekiminin Hukuki Sorumluluğu Ahmet Yum Law Firm Ülkemiz son yıllarda estetik operasyonlar bakımından uluslararası alanda oldukça popüler bir konuma gelmiştir. Uluslararası Estetik Plastik Cerrahi Derneği (ISAPS) verilerine göre cerrahi ve cerrahi