An obligation for marketing authorisation holders to apply to the TITCK and obtain permission for training and support programs for patients/healthcare professionals for the rational use of drugs was regulated via Circular numbered 2016/4 dated March 14 2016, published by the TITCK.

With the program, the marketing authorisation holder signs a contract with an organisation that has been licensed within the framework of the "Regulation on the Delivery of Home Care Services" to train patients or their relatives or healthcare professionals in the clinic/health institution about the product application, or to establish a call centre to obtain information about the product application by the patients' relatives.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary for many companies to convert face-to-face training meetings of the ongoing patient support programs to online or electronic meetings. This issue required both contract amendments, and the preparation of new clarification and consent texts, due to the processing of personal data through different methods.

