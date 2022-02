POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

A lot has been happening in the world of medical devices over the last few months – we set out some key points below.

In the context of a global pandemic caused by the Covid-19 virus, the emergence of new health technologies, such as new vaccines created from mRNA, is a structural component...

Dittmar & Indrenius

As the year 2021 is drawing to a close and the new year is just around the corner, it is time to take a look at what the ongoing year has brought regulation-wise to the health technology sector and what is yet to come during the following year.