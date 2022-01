ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

EU Bans Whitening Food Additive E171 As Of January 1, 2022 Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton Starting January 1, 2022, the use of E171 titanium dioxide as a food additive will be banned in Europe. The European Commission's proposal to ban E171 in food products throughout the...

Double Recovery In Care Claims Where Statutory Funding Is In Place BLM Celine Martin v Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust – recent High Court ruling considering the question of double recovery in care claims where there was already statutory funding in place.

A Knock-on COVID Wave? BLM COVID-19 ripped through society and has forced change across all aspects of healthcare for years to come. Even those fortunate not to have contracted the virus or suffer severely from its effects may still face consequences,...

What Changes Does The New Regulation On Marketing Authorization Of Pharmaceutical Products Bring? Esin Attorney Partnership The Turkish Medicine and Medical Devices Authority ("TİTCK") published the new Regulation on Marketing Authorization of Pharmaceutical Products ("Regulation").

Registration Of Medical Devices And Medical Equipment GRATA International On November 28, 2021, amendments to the resolution of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Belarus of April 23, 2015 No. 55 "Instruction on the procedure for carrying out a complex of preliminary technical works...