ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

Added Matter In Medical Use Claims – EPO Applies Greater Scrutiny In T 2842/18 Mathys & Squire The European Patent Office (EPO) has a notoriously strict approach to assessing added matter according to Article 123(2) EPC. In the recent decision T 2842/18, the EPO's Technical Board of Appeal 3.3.04...

Make-Up & Buckle Up! A Closer Look At The Cosmetic Industry's Regulatory Landscape In Turkey - Healthcare Series 13 CETINKAYA Turkey's position as a bridge between the leading European cosmetic companies, and Asian and Middle East countries where there is a high demand for cosmetic products is significant.

Amendments On The Regulation On Testing, Control And Calibration Of The Medical Devices Moroglu Arseven Medical Devices Regulation Amending the Regulation on Testing, Control and Calibration of the Medical Devices ("Amendment Regulation") has been published in Official Gazette dated 10 September 2021 and numbered 31594.

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2021 Awarded For The Development Of New Asymmetric Catalysts Mathys & Squire Prior to this discovery, it was believed that just two types of catalysts were available: namely metal complexes and enzymes.

The Regulatory Landscape Of The Food Supplement Industry In Turkey - Healthcare Series 15 CETINKAYA The rapid change in people's living and working circumstances is reflected in their daily routines and requirements.