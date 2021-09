ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

Orphan Drugs In The EU/EEA And UK J A Kemp LLP An orphan drug, or orphan medicinal product, is a medicine that is developed to treat a rare disease, defined as a disease affecting a relatively small number of people as a proportion of the population.

Environmental, Social And Governance – The Bigger Picture For Life Sciences Mills & Reeve Business leaders know that environmental, social and governance issues are increasingly important – to their customers, their people and their investors.

Turkish Healthcare Agency Publishes Draft Regulation On Licensing Of Homeopathic Medical Products ELIG Gürkaynak Attorneys-at-Law The Agency has invited concerned parties to send their comments within the table format provided through the announcement through the specified e-mail address, until September 20, 2021.

Mandatory Vaccination: The Power Of "Consent" A. Karitzis & Associates L.L.C Nowadays, more frequently than ever, the concept of "involuntary medical intervention" is discussed in both the medical and the political world globally.

Healthcare Series: 13: Make-up & Buckle Up! A Closer Look At The Cosmetic Industry's Regulatory Landscape In Turkey CETINKAYA Turkey's position as a bridge between the leading European cosmetic companies, and Asian and Middle East countries where there is a high demand for cosmetic products is significant.