Clinical Trials Regulation To Take Effect From 31 January 2022 William Fry The European Commission has announced that the Clinical Trials Regulation (EU) No 536/2014 (Regulation) will take effect from 31 January 2022.

European Court Of Justice Provides Clarity On The Marketing Authorisation Requirements Of Medicinal Products Ganado Advocates n July 2021, the European Court of Justice (the "Court") issued its judgement in Case C-178/20, concerning the interpretation of Directive 2001/83/EC (the "Medicines Directive")...

What Should You Look For In Your #IPstrategy? How Can You Best Adapt This Strategy? This Will Be Answered At HGF Ltd What should you look for in your #IPstrategy? How can you best adapt this strategy? This will be answered at the luncheon by Dr Markus Zoller (HGF), who will discuss IP strategies with Dr Thomas Tiller (MorphoSys AG)...

Royaume-Uni : le NHS revend les données de santé des britanniques Haas Avocats Alors que la Commission européenne vient tout juste de rendre une décision d'adéquation en faveur du Royaume-Uni, permettant le transfert de données outre-manche sans instrument de transfert complémentaire,...

Recent Developments In The Healthcare Sector Esin Attorney Partnership The Turkish Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Authority (TİTCK) has published announcements on the supply of medicines from foreign countries and the exportation of products subject to pre-approval.