POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

Healthcare Series: 11: Data Exclusivity For Pharmaceutical Companies In Turkey CETINKAYA It is essential to establish a fair balance between the interests of originator pharmaceutical companies who bear all the costs and effort required for inventions, and the interests of generic...

Mandatory Calorie Labelling To Come Into Force In 2022 Walker Morris The Calorie Labelling (Out of Home Sector) (England) Regulations 2021 were laid before Parliament on 13 May 2021 and require restaurants, cafés and takeaways in England with 250 or more employees...

Covid-19 Vaccine Patent Waivers HGF Ltd The earliest identified date of a patient presenting with symptoms of a "novel coronavirus" in Wuhan, China is reported to be 1 December 2019.

Food Safety's Watershed Moment – Retailer On Receiving End Of Highest Recorded Food Safety Fine For The Sale Of Food Past Its Use-by-date Walker Morris In April 2021, Tesco Stores Limited was fined £7.56 million in Birmingham Magistrates Court for selling food past its use-by-date.

Low And No Alcohol Product Innovation Continues To Grow Walker Morris With the present boom in the popularity of low- or no- alcohol products, we are seeing more and more brands join the market and existing brands diversify their offering into this space.