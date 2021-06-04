On 6 May 2021, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency published an announcement (Turkish language) about the transfer of value notifications to be made regarding scientific and product promotion meetings that were postponed or cancelled due to the pandemic.

Turkish market authorisation holders must notify the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency regarding any transfer of value made to healthcare professionals or healthcare organisations (HCOs) exceeding the VAT-inclusive monetary equivalent of 10% of the monthly gross minimum wage applicable on that date. Such notifications must be done by the end of each June for values transferred the prior year.

The announcement provides guidance on how the notifications for the transfer of values of cancelled or postponed scientific and product promotion meetings should be made and the required format.

The announcement also explains that donations made to centres that provide health services through an association or union they are affiliated with, or local health authorities, should be notified through the system as made to HCOs.

