ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

Tesco Receives Highest Ever Food Safety Fine Of £7.56 Million For Out Of Date Food Offences – A Regulatory Compliance Warning For All Businesses BCL Solicitors LLP On 19 April 2021, Tesco Stores Limited was fined £7.56 million at Birmingham Magistrates' Court after pleading guilty to twenty-two out of date food offences...

RPC Bites #29 - Breaking News: Colin The Caterpillar V Cuthbert The Caterpillar, Uncertainty Continues For Composite Products And Packaging Producers To Face Extended Responsibility Reynolds Porter Chamberlain Welcome to RPC Bites. Our aim in the next 2 minutes is to provide you with a flavour of some key legal, regulatory and commercial developments in the Food & Drink sector over the last fortnight…

How Is AI Used In The Context Of Medical Devices? Bristows Artificial Intelligence refers to the application of a broad range of computing techniques, from neural networks to machine learning, which are designed to mimic human behaviour.

ENISA Publishes Cloud Security For Healthcare Services Report Reed Smith (Worldwide) On January 18 2021, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) published its Cloud Security for Healthcare Services report.

Healthcare Series: 02 The Disclosure Of Transfers Of Value By Pharmaceutical Companies In Turkey CETINKAYA By its very nature, public trust in healthcare professionals ("HCPs") is at the heart of the patient – HCP relationship and is crucial for the continuity and reliability of healthcare services.