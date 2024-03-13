İŞ SAĞLIĞI VE GÜVENLİĞİNE İLİŞKİN İŞYERİ TEHLİKE SINIFLARI TEBLİĞİNDE DEĞİŞİKLİK YAPILMASINA DAİR TEBLİĞ

Çalışma ve Sosyal Güvenlik Bakanlığı tarafından 05/03/2024 tarihli ve 32480 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan "İş Sağlığı ve Güvenliğine İlişkin İşyeri Tehlike Sınıfları Tebliğinde Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ" ile İş Sağlığı ve Güvenliğine İlişkin İşyeri Tehlike Sınıfları Tebliğinin Ek-1'indeki işyeri tehlike sınıfları listesinde yer alan bazı işkollarında değişiklik, ekleme ve yürürlükten kaldırma yapılmıştır.

Söz Konusu Tebliğ'e ulaşmak için linke tıklayınız.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.