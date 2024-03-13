Turkey:
İş Hukuku Ve Sosyal Güvenlik 2024-011
İŞ SAĞLIĞI VE
GÜVENLİĞİNE İLİŞKİN
İŞYERİ TEHLİKE SINIFLARI
TEBLİĞİNDE DEĞİŞİKLİK
YAPILMASINA DAİR TEBLİĞ
Çalışma ve Sosyal Güvenlik
Bakanlığı tarafından 05/03/2024 tarihli ve
32480 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan
"İş Sağlığı ve
Güvenliğine İlişkin İşyeri Tehlike
Sınıfları Tebliğinde Değişiklik
Yapılmasına Dair Tebliğ" ile İş
Sağlığı ve Güvenliğine
İlişkin İşyeri Tehlike Sınıfları
Tebliğinin Ek-1'indeki işyeri tehlike
sınıfları listesinde yer alan bazı
işkollarında değişiklik, ekleme ve
yürürlükten kaldırma
yapılmıştır.
Söz Konusu Tebliğ'e ulaşmak için linke
tıklayınız.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter.
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
