In the Official Gazette dated 4 February 2024 and numbered 32450, amendments were made to some regulations issued based on the Occupational Health and Safety Law No. 6331:

The most remarkable of the relevant amendments are summarised below and all amendment texts can be accessed from the links above.

Pursuant to the common regulation introduced by the Regulation amending the Regulation on health and safety conditions in the use of work equipment, Regulation Amending the Regulation on Duties, Authorities, Responsibilities and Training of Occupational Safety Experts, Regulation Amending the Regulation on Duties, Authorities, Responsibilities and Training of Occupational Safety Experts, Regulation Amending the Regulation on Occupational Hygiene Measurement, Testing and Analyses, Regulation Amending the Regulation on Occupational Health and Safety Services, Regulation Amending the Regulation on Duties, Authorities, Responsibilities and Training of Workplace Doctor and Other Health Personnel, Regulation Amending the Regulation on Occupational Health and Safety Services to be Provided by the Employer or Employer's Representative in Workplaces; According to the Law on Measures to be Taken and Assistance to be Provided Due to Disasters Affecting Public Life, it is regulated that the obligations of the institutions and organizations authorised under the aforementioned Regulations in disaster zones affecting public life according to the Law on Disasters Affecting Public Life or in places where a state of emergency is declared according to the State of Emergency Law may be changed or postponed with the approval of the Minister of Labour and Social Security.

With the regulation made in the Regulation on Health and Safety Conditions in the Use of Work Equipment, it has been regulated that the contract in accordance with the sample in the Occupational Health and Safety - clerk system must be drawn up and mutually signed between the employer and the person authorised to carry out periodic control service at least one day before the periodic control service is carried out.

With the regulation made in the Regulation on Health and Safety Conditions in the Use of Work Equipment; "With the amendment in Article 14/A, Paragraph 3, titled "General Rules, Audit and Administrative Sanctions", the joint health and safety units authorised under the Occupational Health and Safety Services Regulation and the persons working in these units cannot provide periodic control services,"



With the added paragraph 8, it is regulated that no periodic control report can be issued without a contract through the occupational health and safety-clerk system, and periodic control reports issued without a contract will be invalid.

With the amendment of the Regulation on Occupational Health and Safety Services, the definition of "Community Health Centre Unit" regulated in Article 4, Paragraph "h" of the Regulation has been abolished and the "Employee Health Centre" has been introduced; instead, it has been defined as a unit affiliated to the Ministry of Health, authorized under Law No. 6331 to provide occupational health and safety services at workplaces and having the necessary equipment and personnel.

With the amendment made in the Regulation on Occupational Health and Safety Services; With the amendment in Article 13 of the Regulation, it has been regulated that workplace health and safety units and joint health and safety units are responsible for monitoring whether the duties specified in the areas where Occupational Safety Specialists, Workplace Doctor, Other Health Personnel provide services within the scope of the legislation are fulfilled.

With Article 17/A added to the Regulation on Occupational Health and Safety Services; it is regulated that the controls and inspections of joint health and safety units will be carried out by labour experts and assistant labour experts, engineers, physicists, chemists, biologists and doctor assigned in the General Directorate of Occupational Health and Safety; detailed regulations have been introduced for the inspection of joint health and safety units and employee health centers.

The amendment to the Regulation on occupational health and safety services to be provided by the employer or the employer's representative in workplaces with fewer than fifty employees and classified as less hazardous stipulates that training can be provided by public institutions and organisations, professional organisations similar to public institutions, and workers' and employers' organisations by signing a protocol with the Ministry.

