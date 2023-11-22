Turkey:
New Occupational Health And Safety Obligations For Workplaces In Less Hazardous Class With Less Than 50 Employees
22 November 2023
Bener Law Office
We would like to remind that the obligation to appoint:
- Occupational safety specialist, and
- Workplace doctor
(which is already applicable for other workplaces) will commence
as of 31.12.2023 for workplaces in less hazardous class and
with less than 50 employees as per Occupational Health and Safety
Law numbered 6331.
The companies may fulfill such obligations by either appointing
persons with the required qualifications among their employees or
engaging a Joint Health and Safety Unit.
If such obligation is not complied with, companies/employer
representatives may face serious sanctions (such as administrative
fines, increased liability in case of occupational accidents due to
the fault ratio etc.).
