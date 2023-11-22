We would like to remind that the obligation to appoint:

Occupational safety specialist, and

Workplace doctor

(which is already applicable for other workplaces) will commence as of 31.12.2023 for workplaces in less hazardous class and with less than 50 employees as per Occupational Health and Safety Law numbered 6331.

The companies may fulfill such obligations by either appointing persons with the required qualifications among their employees or engaging a Joint Health and Safety Unit.

If such obligation is not complied with, companies/employer representatives may face serious sanctions (such as administrative fines, increased liability in case of occupational accidents due to the fault ratio etc.).

