Health Committee report:

In accordance with the provisions of Article 342 of the Labor Code, the Health and Safety Committee must draw up an annual report at the end of each year on the evolution of occupational risks in the company.

This report is drawn up in accordance with the regulatory model established by decree no. 2-09-197 of 22 March 2010, and sent by the employer to the officer in charge of the labor inspection and to the doctor in charge of the labor inspection no later than 90 days after the year in respect of which it was drawn up.

As a reminder, industrial, commercial and craft enterprises, and agricultural and forestry enterprises and their dependencies employing at least 50 workers are obliged to set up a safety and health committee.

The safety and health committees are composed of the following members:

The employer or his representative, chairman;

The head of the safety department, or failing that, an engineer or technical manager working in the company, appointed by the employer

The company's occupational physician;

Two employees' delegates, elected by the employees' delegates;

One or two representatives of the trade unions in the company, if any.

Failure to comply with the provisions relating to the health and safety committee is punishable by a fine of between 2,000 and 5,000 dirhams".

You can find detailed information HERE.

