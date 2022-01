ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

How (Not) To Handle Disclosures By Whistleblowers Cooley LLP "Although the UK's whistleblowing regime has been around for nearly 25 years, employers still frequently get into trouble when handling disclosures by employees."

Workplace Banter And Harassment Trowers & Hamlins If banter goes too far it can amount to unlawful discrimination or harassment under the Equality Act 2010.

A Cautionary Tale For All Those Dealing With Flexible Working Requests Brahams Dutt Badrick French LLP A delay in hearing an appeal against a refusal to permit an employee to work flexibly left an employer facing an Employment Tribunal claim.

Are You Ready For Pensions Challenges In 2022? Gowling WLG The coming year promises to bring a host of new opportunities and challenges in the world of pensions. With so many consultations, legislative changes and updated pieces of guidance...

Webinar: Employment In The Netherlands – Significant Challenges That Lie Ahead In 2022 ACG International 2 seasoned employment specialists will not only present the upcoming changes to you, but give you practical tools and solutions for you to keep your business and workforce agile.