The Ministry of Labor and Social Security has published a Communiqué on 02.09.2021 with regards to the measures about COVID-19 on workplaces.
Per that Communiqué;
The employers have responsibility for the health and safety regulations & measures in workplaces. Accordingly, they would need to notify the unvaccinated or incomplete vaccinated employees in writing about the COVID-19 vaccines.
If the employees are still unvaccinated after the notification and in case being diagnosed by COVID-19, the employer would also need to notify the employees with regards to the possible results per the Labor Law and Social Security Law.
In addition, as of 6 Sep 2021, the employers will be able to request PCR tests once a week from the unvaccinated employees and they would need to keep the results on their reports for the necessary procedures.
You can reach the related Communique via the link (in Turkish.)
