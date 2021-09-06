ARTICLE

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security has published a Communiqué on 02.09.2021 with regards to the measures about COVID-19 on workplaces.

Per that Communiqué;

The employers have responsibility for the health and safety regulations & measures in workplaces. Accordingly, they would need to notify the unvaccinated or incomplete vaccinated employees in writing about the COVID-19 vaccines.

If the employees are still unvaccinated after the notification and in case being diagnosed by COVID-19, the employer would also need to notify the employees with regards to the possible results per the Labor Law and Social Security Law.

In addition, as of 6 Sep 2021, the employers will be able to request PCR tests once a week from the unvaccinated employees and they would need to keep the results on their reports for the necessary procedures.