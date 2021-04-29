ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Presidential Cabinet assembled on 26 April 2021 and decided to implement nation-wide curfew measures starting from 19.00 on Thursday, April 29, 2021 until 05.00 on Monday, May 17, 2021.

In this respect, the General Secretariat of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors determined the scope of application of the measures in the judicial system together with the exceptions under a decree dated 27 April 2021 ("the Decree").

Accordingly, ALL PENDING HEARINGS, NEGOTIATIONS AND COURT SURVEYS AND PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE CIVIL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COURTS OF FIRST INSTANCE AND REGIONAL COURTS OF APPEAL ARE POSTPONED AS FROM 19.00 ON THURSDAY, APRIL 29, 2021 UNTIL 05.00 ON MONDAY, MAY 17, 2021. Having said this, custodial affairs, urgent affairs, investigation and prosecution files with imminent deadlines, applications for suspension of execution as well as other urgent actions and transactions are excluded from the postponement measures.

On the other hand, the Decree does not provide any suspension with respect to the procedural deadlines. Hence, all prescription periods stipulated under civil, administrative and criminal procedural laws as well as enforcement and bankruptcy regulations will continue to run.

Originally published 28 April 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.