ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

The UK's Retained EU Law Bill – What Do You Need To Know? Herbert Smith Freehills Much has been written about the Retained EU law (Revocation and Reform) Bill (the Bill), which is currently going through Parliament. This is the latest in the line of legal developments since...

Are You Prepared For The UK Economic Crime Levy? Osborne Clarke HM Treasury published draft regulations, together with an explanatory memorandum, on 28 February that will revise and make further provision for the assessment, payment, collection...

Opening A Company In Turkey And Taxation Of Foreigners In Turkey Miran Legal In recent years, Turkey has been an attractive business location for foreign investors. Its geographical location, large consumer market and potential for economic growth have made it an ideal investment destination for many foreign companies.

Foreign Subsidies Under Scrutiny; An Analysis Of The EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation BTS & Partners Regulation (EU) 2022/2560 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 December 2022 on foreign subsidies distorting the internal market, or in its short name the Foreign Subsidies Regulation has entered into force on January 12, 2023.

Control Of Foreign Direct Investments In Luxembourg Bonn & Schmitt As a consequence of increasing concerns relating to foreign direct investments and encouraged by the EU Commission, Luxembourg has recently issued a draft bill of law...