Turkey: The Regulation Amending The Regulation On Distance Contracts Has Been Published In The Official Gazette

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Distance Contracts (“Regulation”) has been published in the Official Gazette dated 23/08/2022 and numbered 31932.

With the Regulation:

The term, intermediary service provider was added to the Distance Contracts Regulation, and the definitions of intermediary service provider and platform were included to the Regulation.

A provision has been added to the Regulation on Distance Contracts that in case the distance contract is established through the platform, the intermediary service provider shall be jointly responsible with the seller or the provider for the preliminary information, and in cases where the data entry is made by the intermediary service provider, the intermediary service provider shall be responsible for the deficiencies in the obligatory matters and the accuracy of the data.

Article 12 of the Regulation on Distance Contracts, titled the Obligations of the Seller and the Supplier, has been amended and new regulations have been introduced regarding the issues of return and joint liability.

The time period for the consumer to send the products to the seller has been increased to 14 days from the date of the notification of withdrawal.

The contracts regarding movables, which are required to be registered in accordance with the Highway Traffic Law numbered 2918 and dated 13/10/1983, and unmanned aerial vehicles which are required to be registered, contracts for mobile phones, smart watches, tablets and computers delivered to the consumer, contracts concluded by auction in the form of live auction, contracts regarding the installation or assembly of the products, which are stated to be installed or assembled by the seller or authorized service in the user manual, have been added to the exceptions to the right of withdrawal stipulated in the paragraph 1 of Article 15 of the Regulation on Distance Contracts.

Pursuant to Article 18 of the Regulation, the last sentence of the paragraph 4 of Article 12, amended by Article 9 of the Regulation, shall enter into force on 1/1/2023 and the other provisions shall enter into force on 1/10/2022.

You may reach the full Turkish text of the Regulation via the link below.

https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2022/08/20220823-2.htm

