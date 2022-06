ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

Dark Side Of The Globalization: An Overview Of The Turkish Regulation Against Money Laundering (AML) Balcioglu Selçuk Ardiyok Keki Attorney Partnership Generating a profit is the aim of almost all criminal acts. The term "money laundering" refers to the processing of criminal proceeds to disguise their illegal origin.

Several UK Government National Security Interventions Confirm Heightened Deal Risk For UK Investments Morrison & Foerster LLP On 26 May, the Secretary of State also "called in" the acquisition of an 18% stake in BT by French telecommunications company, Altice.

Transforming Public Procurement - Draft Procurement Bill Published Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Last year, the UK Government published its green paper and consultation on Transforming Public Procurement. The government response to the consultation was published in...

The Potential Inclusion Of The Russian Federation In The 'FATF Blacklist' And The Recognition Of The Russian Federation As A State Sponsoring Terrorism By The Government Of The United States Of America - PART I Kinstellar This series of articles are expected to provide a brief overview of the grounds, the procedures, and the direct legal consequences of the inclusion of the Russian Federation in the FATF Blacklist...

The New EU Rules On Distribution Agreements Enter Into Force Dittmar & Indrenius The revision of the Vertical Block Exemption Regulation and its accompanying Guidelines has reached its completion.