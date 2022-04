ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

FIDIC - Industry Leading Contract Drafting Barton Legal Whether drafting and advising on amendments to the rainbow forms or drafting entirely bespoke contracts based on FIDIC, we have the experience and expertise to ensure your contract says what it is meant to say...

High Court Considers Judicial Review Of Public Sector Appointments Made During The Pandemic Herbert Smith Freehills In R (Good Law Project and Runnymede Trust) v Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Health & Social Care [2022] EWHC 298 (Admin) the High Court granted a declaration that the Secretary of State...

Guidance On Public Tenders In Spain Giambrone & Partners Spain has highest number of public tenders in the European Union, according to the Annual Report on the Supervision of Public Procurement in Spain, published by the independent Office for the Regulation...

Commission Issues Guidance On FDI From Russia And Belarus And Calls For Greater Scrutiny Due To Increased Risk Of Harm To Security Or Public Order Herbert Smith Freehills On 6 April 2022, the European Commission ("Commission") issued Guidance to Member States on how to screen foreign direct investment ("FDI") from Russia and Belarus into the EU...

2022 Maltese General Election And The Impact On Foreign Investments Dr Werner & Partner In this article, you can find more information about one of the most highlighted events of the month, the elections in Malta.