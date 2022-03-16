ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We proudly present the fifteenth of BASEAK CORE Papers article series!

Draft Charging Service Regulation, which was submitted to the public consultation by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority on January 20, 2022 contains provisions regarding the establishment of charging stations where electrical energy is supplied to electric vehicles, operation of charging stations connected to the charging network and charging service.

In this part of the BASEAK CORE Papers series, our Partner Şahin Ardıyok, Assoc. Prof. Emin Koksal, Assis. Prof. Y. Sertaç Serter and Senior Associate İlker Fatih Kıl examines the Draft Regulation from the perspective of economics, administrative law, and energy law. Our team reveals the steps to be taken towards the charging service market to realize the transformation of electric vehicles in transportation, along with the global developments on the subject.

It is striking that in the Draft Regulation, the charging service is treated similarly to a "universal service". Within the scope of this study, it is emphasized that it is necessary to establish a predictable, accountable and bankable market structure for investors that will ensure the development of charging stations in line with demand with the Draft Charging Service Regulation. In this context, it is also emphasized to avoid interference with the freedom of contract and property rights by not regulating the areas where there is no structural market failure.

To download BASEAK Core Paper No.15, please click on this link.

To download BASEAK Core Paper No.11, our study published before the Draft Charging Service Regulation on the opportunities and recommendations to develop the charging infrastructure in Turkey please click on this link.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.