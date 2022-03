ARTICLE

New Government Legislation Programme: Industry & Sector Breakdown Spring 2022 William Fry The Government Legislation Programme for the Spring 2022 session has been published.

The Future Of Retained EU Law In The UK Herbert Smith Freehills The Government has announced plans to pass a Brexit-related bill to make it easier to amend or repeal "retained EU law", and end the special status of historic EU law in the UK.

Good From Bad? – The Use Of Financial Crime Penalties BCL Solicitors LLP Financial crime is a costly business, both in terms of the damage it does to victims, society, and the state, and in terms of the efforts put in to detecting, disrupting, and punishing it, which are largely funded...

France Expands List Of Sectors Subject To Foreign Investments Screening Ally Law Effective January 1, 2022, and with the addition of sectors in which foreign investments are subject to prior authorization by the Minister of the Economy, France has taken another step in its ongoing expansion of foreign investment control.

Anti-money Laundering Law & Whistleblower CMS Pasquier Ciulla Marquet Pastor Svara & Gazo Law n°1.362 of 3 August 2009 on money laundering, terrorist financing, and corruption has significantly increased the obligations of economic actors regarding the control of financial flows.