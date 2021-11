ARTICLE

Modern Slavery And Money Laundering: The Duty Most Companies Don't Know They Have BCL Solicitors LLP Do UK companies have a duty to prevent, or report, forced labour or human trafficking? The answer, for now, is ‘not quite' – but duties in this area are strengthening in practice...

New Permit Quotas Announced For 2021 Envoy Global, Inc. The Swiss government has specified annual quotas for EU/EFTA service providers and third-country specialists. There is a separate quota for UK nationals in 2021 following the Brexit transition.

Cyprus Government Announces Its New Action Plan Aiming To Attract Foreign Investments To The Island Michael Kyprianou Advocates & Legal Consultants On Friday 15th of October 2021, the Cyprus government announced its new action plan for attracting foreign businesses to establish or expand their activities in Cyprus.

OFSI Annual Review 2020-2021 BCL Solicitors LLP The Office of Financial Sanctions (OFSI) has published its 2020/2021 annual review, covering the period April 2020 to March 2021.

Implementing An Effective AML/CFT Compliance Program CSB Group Fundamentally, an AML/CFT program should be risk-based. Certain aspects of a financial institution's business will pose greater money laundering risks than others and will require additional controls to mitigate those risks, ...