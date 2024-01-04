Regulation To Amend On The Regulation Regarding Implementation of the Law on Turkish Citizenship was published in the Official Gazette numbered 32397 on December 12, 2023.

The purpose of the Regulation is to amend the ways of acquiring Turkish citizenship.

With this regulation, the acquisition of Turkish citizenship through the purchase of immovable properties on which there is no building has been amended.

With the new regulations;

The phrase "immovable property in foreign currency" in subparagraph (b) of the second paragraph of Article 20 of the Regulation on the Implementation of the Turkish Citizenship Law, which was put into force with the Council of Ministers Decision dated Februay 11, 2010 and numbered 2010/139, has been amended as "immovable property in foreign currency in the form of land on which a condominium or condominium easement has been established or on which there is a building".

The form of the relevant article before the amendment; "It is determined by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change has purchased the immovable property amounting to at least 400.000 US Dollars or equivalent foreign currency on the condition that the title deed records are annotated not to be sold for three years, or that the sale of the immovable property is promised with a notarised contract issued by a notary public, provided that the amount of at least 400.000 US Dollars or equivalent foreign currency is deposited in advance and the commitment that it will not be transferred and abandoned for three years is annotated to the title deed registry."

"It is determined by the Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change that at least 400.000 US Dollars or equivalent foreign currency amount of condominium or condominium easement has been established or the land qualified immovable on which there is a building has been purchased on the condition that the deed records are annotated not to be sold for three years or condominium or condominium or condominium easement has been established, at least 400.000 US Dollars or equivalent foreign currency amount is deposited in advance and the title deed registry is annotated with the commitment that it will not be transferred and cancelled for three years, and the sale of the immovable is promised with a notarised contract."

With this Regulation, Article 20 regulating the exceptional acquisition of Turkish citizenship has been amended and the qualifications to be sought in the purchased immovable property have been changed. Therefore, the way of acquiring citizenship through the purchase of immovable property has been restricted.

The Regulation entered into force on the date of its publication.

You can access the Official Gazette regarding the subject matter here (In Turkish).

