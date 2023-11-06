When people flee their home countries in search of safety, Turkey often becomes a place of refuge. Asylum seekers from various parts of the world arrive in Turkey, seeking protection from persecution and violence. Navigating the complex asylum process can be daunting, and this is where an asylum lawyer in Turkey plays a crucial role. In this article, we will explore the vital role that asylum lawyers play in helping those seeking refuge in Turkey .

Understanding Asylum & the Role of Asylum Lawyer in Turkey

Before we delve into the role of an asylum lawyer in Turkey, it's essential to understand what asylum is. Asylum is a form of protection granted to individuals who have fled their home countries due to well-founded fears of persecution. These fears may be based on factors such as race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group. Asylum allows these individuals to seek safety and protection in another country.

The Asylum Process in Turkey

Seeking asylum in Turkey is a multistep process that can be challenging to navigate without professional guidance. Asylum seekers must understand the steps involved, which include:

Registration:

Asylum seekers must first register with the Turkish authorities. This is a crucial step in the asylum process as it provides the individual with temporary protection until their application is reviewed.

Interview:

Applicants are interviewed to establish their eligibility for asylum. An experienced asylum lawyer can help individuals prepare for this interview, ensuring they provide the necessary information to support their case.

Application Review:

Once the application is submitted, it undergoes a thorough review process. Asylum lawyers play a pivotal role in preparing a compelling application that presents the applicant's case effectively.

Expertise in Immigration Law

Asylum lawyers in Turkey are well-versed in immigration law , including Turkish asylum laws and international conventions. They are knowledgeable about the requirements and legal standards for asylum seekers, making them invaluable resources for those seeking refuge.

Assistance with Documentation

Documentation is a critical aspect of the asylum process. Asylum lawyers help asylum seekers gather and organize the necessary documents, such as:

Proof of Persecution:

Providing evidence of persecution in the home country is crucial. Asylum lawyers assist in gathering documentation that substantiates the applicant's claims.

Identification Documents:

Proper identification is vital for the application process. Asylum lawyers help clients obtain and maintain necessary identification documents.

Legal Representation

One of the most significant advantages of working with an asylum lawyer in Turkey is the legal representation they provide. These legal professionals advocate for their clients and ensure their rights are protected throughout the asylum process. They can:

Prepare and Submit the Application:

Asylum lawyers are skilled at preparing asylum applications and submitting them to the relevant authorities.

Appeal Denials:

In cases where asylum applications are denied, asylum lawyers can appeal the decision, providing a second chance for the applicant.

Navigate the Immigration Court:

Asylum cases can end up in immigration court. Asylum lawyers represent their clients in court, presenting their case effectively.

Challenges Faced by Asylum Seekers

The Perils of Deportation

Asylum seekers often face the constant threat of deportation. This is a situation where the expertise of an asylum lawyer becomes crucial. These legal professionals work tirelessly to prevent their clients from being deported back to their home countries, where they may face persecution or harm.

Legal Hurdles and Immigration Laws

Turkey's immigration laws and regulations can be complex and challenging to navigate. Asylum lawyers have an in-depth understanding of these laws and can help asylum seekers overcome legal hurdles.

Language and Cultural Barriers

Language and cultural differences can create significant barriers for asylum seekers in Turkey. Asylum lawyers often bridge this gap by communicating on their clients' behalf and ensuring they fully understand the asylum process and their rights.

Types of Asylum

In Turkey, there are different pathways to seek asylum, and an experienced asylum lawyer can guide individuals through these options. The main types of asylum in Turkey include:

Temporary Protection:

Temporary protection is provided to asylum seekers until their status is determined. Asylum lawyers help individuals apply for and maintain this status.

Humanitarian Resettlement:

This pathway provides refugees with the opportunity to be resettled in a third country. Asylum lawyers can assist with the application process.

Subsidiary Protection:

Subsidiary protection is granted to individuals who may not qualify for refugee status but still face significant risks in their home countries. Asylum lawyers can help applicants establish their eligibility for subsidiary protection.

Humanitarian and Compassionate Grounds

In some cases, asylum lawyers help individuals seek asylum in Turkey on humanitarian and compassionate grounds. This could be due to a compelling need for protection, safety, or family reunification. Asylum lawyers work to build a strong case based on these grounds.

