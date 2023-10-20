What is a Deportation(Detention) Center? Where is the Detention Center? What can I do if my relative or friend is in the Deportation Center? How to Exit the Detention Center? How can I find immigration lawyer? Such questions are frequently asked by people who have a relative or relative in Deportation Center. The busiest Deportation Centers are Tuzla Deportation Center for men and Selimpaşa(Silivri) Deportation Center for women (In Turkish; Tuzla Geri Gönderme Merkezi and Selimpaşa(Silivri) Geri Gönderme Merkezi). In this article, it is explained what people who have a relative or friend in the Deportation Center should do.
What is a Detention Center?
Deportation Centers are places where foreigners who entered our country illegally, did not leave the country even though their residence permit or visa expired, or were involved in a judicial case while they were legally in the country, are taken by the immigration officer police. Unfortunately conditions of the detention centers are not good for foreigners. Deportation Centers are operated by the General Directorate of Migration Management (DGMM), which is responsible for all work and transactions regarding foreigners in Turkey.
During your detention in the Deportation Center, you have the right to receive nutrition, to benefit from emergency and basic health services, to request hospitalization when necessary, to have access to the telephone, to shelter in a place suitable for your age and gender, to entrust your valuables and to request psychological support.
How to Exit the Deportation Center?
Deportation Centers are the places where administrative detention decision is taken among persons who do not have the right to stay in Turkey and who will be sent back to their country. If the person is being held in a Deportation centre, there is a deportation decision and an administrative detention order. What needs to be done here is to immediately contact an immigration lawyer and file a lawsuit to stop the deportation process.
A lawsuit must be filed in the administrative court of the administration where the decision was taken, within 7 days from the notification of the deportation decision taken against the foreigner. With the opening of the case, all detentions stop. The person cannot be deported to their country until the trial is concluded. However, the filing of this lawsuit is not sufficient for the release of the foreigner. For the release of the foreigner, an application can also be made to the administration, in case of a negative result, an application should be made to the Criminal Judgeship of Peace, which is bound, and the termination of the administrative detention decision and the release of the person should be requested. The judge has to conclude this request within 5 working days.
Can I visit my relative in Deportation Center?
Family members have the right to see the foreigner under surveillance. However, for this, it is necessary to show evidence of kinship with the person.
Can I bring clothes to my relative held in the Deportation Center?
Yes, you can. However, you should be careful that there are no criminal items in the pockets of the item. We even recommend bringing new brand new clothes.
What are Deportation Centers? What are the contact and address information?
The entire list, names, telephones and addresses of the immigration administrations in Turkey are available on the official website of the Migration Administration. You can access this list from this link. The names, phone numbers and addresses of the immigration administrations published on the official website of the immigration administration.
