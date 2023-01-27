Key Points

Turkey increased the country's minimum monthly wage requirements for foreign nationals holding work permits on 22 December 2022

Overview

The government of Turkey introduced a new minimum wage for work permit holders on 22 December 2022. Sponsoring employers must meet the following requirements:

Gross minimum monthly wage: 10.003,00 Turkish Lira (TRY)

Net minimum monthly wage: 8.506,80 TRY

The minimum salary requirements differ based on position:

High-level managers must be paid 6.5 times the minimum wage (65.052,00 TRY gross per month).

Department managers, engineers or architects cannot be paid less than four times the minimum wage (40.032,00 TRY gross per month).

Positions requiring expertise must be paid three times the minimum wage (30.024,00 TRY gross per month).

All others (for example sales officers and low-level marketing officers) must be paid 1.5 times the minimum wage 15.012,00 TRY gross per month).

Salary requirements must continue to be met throughout the work permit's validity.

What are the Changes?

The government of Turkey increased the country's monthly minimum wage for work permit holders for 2023. According to the government announcement, this is an increase of up to 54.66 percent from July 2022.

Originally published JANUARY 25, 2023

