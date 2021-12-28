Key Points

The minimum monthly wage will be raised to 4,253.40 Turkish Lira

Overview

The government of Turkey announced the new minimum salary requirements for work permit holders. The net minimum monthly wage for 2022 will be raised to 4,253.40 Turkish Lira (TRY). The minimum salary requirements differ based on position:

High level managers: must be paid six times the minimum wage for a total of 32,536 TRY per month;

Department managers and engineers: must be paid four times the minimum wage for a total of 20,016 TRY per month;

Positions requiring expertise: must be paid three times the minimum wage for a total of 15,012 TRY per month;

All other (i.e., sale officer, low level marketing officer): must be paid 1.5 times the minimum wage for a total of 7,506 TRY per month

What are the Changes?

The government of Turkey has raised its minimum wage for 2022 by around 50 percent.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 21, December 2021

