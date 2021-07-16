Some Related Codes:

Passport Law Settlement Law Law on Work Permits of Foreigners The Law of Fees Foreign Direct Investment Law Turkish Citizenship Law International Labor Law

Residence and Work Permit:

Work and residence permit in Turkey, an important issue in terms of foreign employees of companies that be in service in Turkey. According to the International Labor Law, people who have a foreign status are not allowed to work or be employed without a work permit. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security is authorized for getting work permits.

In Turkey, it is a required that foreigners should obtain a residence permit if they would like to remain for more than ninety days. The applying for a residence permit is generally make to the consulates in the country where the foreigner is a nationality or legally located.

On the other hand foreigners who applying for work permits from abroad will not be required to apply for a residence permit at the same time, the work permit is also substitute applying for a residence permit. In case of application for work permit to be made within the country, a residence permit of at least 6 months is required. Therefore, applications from abroad will shorten the process further.

Acquisition of Real Estate:

Land Registry Law abolished the principle of reciprocity with the new arrangements made to article 35 and is facilitated to acquire immovable property in Turkey of foreign nationals. Especially with the old regulations, it was difficult for the citizens of Arab and Islamic countries to obtain immovable property, and this was facilitated by new regulations.

Marriage and Divorce:

Two foreign that non-citizens of same state or one of them Turkish citizen can marry before Turkish marriage officer. The same two foreign nationals who have given authorization if their national law, it could also marry before they can marry in according to the Turkish authorities.

Even though the two sides are foreign nationals, they can divorce in Turkey. However, the problem of notification is revealed here. In addition, when the dispute occurs, which country law will be applied constitutes a separate issue.

Both sides should the presence by lawyers in Turkey, therefore that will remove the barriers to making the notification. Also there will be no neccesary to coming Turkey for divorce.

