Without doubt, this is the age of gaming companies. We have seen toons blasting, we have seen toys blasting and we have seen gaming company M&As blasting like nothing else.

So, let's talk about them:

What is Turkey's place in the gaming world?

What did Peak Games change?

What do gaming companies look for in investors?

What do gaming companies need?

What should you look for in a gaming company?

How are gaming M&As different?

What is next for for gaming companies?

To access the webinar recording please click here: bit.ly/3mFBKE6

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.