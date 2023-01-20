Turkey:
Investing In Gaming
20 January 2023
Esin Attorney Partnership
Without doubt, this is the age of gaming companies. We have seen
toons blasting, we have seen toys blasting and we have seen gaming
company M&As blasting like nothing else.
So, let's talk about them:
- What is Turkey's place in the gaming world?
- What did Peak Games change?
- What do gaming companies look for in investors?
- What do gaming companies need?
- What should you look for in a gaming company?
- How are gaming M&As different?
- What is next for for gaming companies?
To access the webinar recording please click
here: bit.ly/3mFBKE6
