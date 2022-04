ARTICLE

The Affordability Debate: Protection, Responsibility And The Right To Choose Harris Hagan That affordability checks are a critical issue for the British gambling industry is undeniable; they place a yet further onerous burden on an already stretched gambling industry.

Online Harm, Hate And Illegal Content: UK Adds To Online Safety Bill Morrison & Foerster LLP The UK government has introduced its Online Safety Bill to Parliament. The new Bill was amended at the last minute to include new online offences and...

The Affordability Debate (3): Regulating Beyond Its Means? Harris Hagan This is the third in a series of articles considering different aspects of the affordability debate. We have already considered the right to protection, personal responsibility and freedom of choice...

The Affordability Debate (2): Ambiguous Regulatory Requirements Harris Hagan Following the closure of the Gambling Commission's (the "Commission") consultation Remote customer interaction – Consultation and Call for Evidence (the "Consultation"), on 9 February 2021...

UK AI Regulation In 2021 – More Or Less? (Video) Kemp IT Law This vlog is a whistle stop tour of developments in UK AI regulation in 2021.