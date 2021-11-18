The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance ("GALA") releases the second edition of "Sweepstakes & Contests: A Global Legal Perspective" book on OCT 2021. The book consist of a global legal compendium of the laws related to sweepstakes & contests in 70+ countries around the globe. Turkey chapter of the book was prepared by Hande Hançar and Baran Güney.

First published by Sweepstakes & Contests: A Global Legal Perspective, in 28.10.2021

