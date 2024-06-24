The Regulation On The Licensing And Marketing Of Plant Protection Products Has Been Published

The Regulation on the Licensing and Market Release of Plant Protection Products ("Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette, dated 14 March 2024 and numbered 32489, governs the licensing, classification, packaging, labeling, and marketing procedures and principles related to plant protection products. The significant regulations established within the scope of this legislation are as follows:

Legal entities wishing to obtain a license (" License ") for plant protection products must first obtain a Plant Protection Products Business Permit (" Permit ") from the Ministry. The application process for obtaining this Permit has been set forth in detail.

The validity period of the Permit Certificate is set as five years, and it is regulated that Permit can be renewed for another five years from the expiry date by applying to the General Directorate of Food and Control two months before the expiration.

The Regulation sets forth which preparations require authorization for the licensing of plant protection products in detail.

It is regulated that for the initial licensing of plant production products in Turkey, the active substance of the product must be licensed in the European Union or G8 countries.

The licensing process and the required documents are detailed in the Regulation, which stipulates that upon acceptance of the application, the License will be granted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Additionally, the Regulation separately lists the necessary documents for licensing applications in specific cases, such as plant protection products containing new active substances, those with different proportions and/or formulations of licensed active substances, products with multiple active substances, biotechnical control products, biological control agents, microbial pesticides, and plant extracts.

It is stated that no changes can be made to licensed plant protection products without the permission of the Ministry.

The Regulation includes provisions regarding the procedures and principles for extending the validity period of licenses, transferring licenses, suspending licenses, and canceling licenses.

Plant protection products that are not licensed in accordance with the Regulation are prohibited from being placed on the market within the country's borders or used. However, registration is not required for research and development purposes.

The Regulation establishes procedures and principles for the classification, packaging, and labeling of plant protection products, as well as for the classification, labeling, and packaging of substances and mixtures.

You can access the Regulation through this link. (only available in Turkish)

Originally published 17 April 2024

