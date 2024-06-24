The Regulation on Conductors of Testing for the Approval of Plant Protection Products ("Regulation"), published in the Official Gazette, dated 20 March 2024 and numbered 32495, sets out the procedures and principles for the authorization and operation of legal entities or organizations. These will conduct testing for the approval of plant protection products in commercial form to be used against harmful organisms of plants, herbal products, and fungi.

The Regulation mandates that legal entities and organizations must obtain authorization from the Ministry to conduct testing for the approval of plant protection products. As a result, the Regulation outlines the application requirements for legal entities and organizations seeking a Plant Protection Products Testing Authorization Certificate ("Authorization Certificate") and regulates the necessary documents. According to the Regulation, legal entities and organizations seeking an Authorization Certificate must apply to the General Directorate of Food and Control, either in person or electronically. During the application process, documents such as workplace information, staff training status, management and organization chart, employment contract with the responsible manager will be requested.

The Regulation also specifies the qualifications required for the personnel assigned to conduct, evaluate, and report tests. Accordingly, legal entities and organizations holding an Authorization Certificate are required to assign at least one personnel with the qualification of plant protection product testing specialist for each test subject.

After the application is reviewed by the General Directorate, legal entities and organizations that meet the requirements will be issued an Authorization Certificate valid for a period of five years. Legal entities and organizations holding an Authorization Certificate will have the ability to request authorization for additional testing subjects or to modify their existing authorizations.

Authorized legal entities and organizations will be able to apply to the General Directorate for an extension of the validity period of the Authorization Certificate one month prior to the expiry.

The Regulation also regulates the liabilities of legal entities and organizations holding testing authorization, as well as the companies conducting tests, and provides procedures for control and revocation of authorization.

The Regulation establishes a standard framework for testing plant protection products, ensuring that tests are conducted in accordance with standards and that the environment, health, and natural habitats are protected.

The Regulation entered into force on the date of publication. Legal entities and organizations already authorized before the Regulation's entry into force are required to obtain an Authorization Certificate within one year in accordance with the Regulation. Additionally, applications submitted before the Regulation's entry into force to obtain an Authorization Certificate will be evaluated in accordance with the Regulation.

The full text of the Regulation can be accessed via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

Originally published 17 April 2024

