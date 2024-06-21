With the Regulation ("Regulation") published in the Official Gazette, dated 6 April 2024 and numbered 32512, the Turkish Food Codex Regulation on Food Labelling and Informing Consumers has been amended.

The amendments made within the scope of the Regulation are as follows:

The area "where the trademark is written in the largest font size" is included in the term "Basic Visibility Area," as defined in the Turkish Food Codex Regulation on Food Labeling and Consumer Information.

Regarding food instructions, it is regulated that flavoring and real food image should not be used on the label of the food in which flavoring completely replaces a food component in its production. If used, it must be clearly be stated that it is flavored. Additionally, names and labels of foods that could be confused with each other should not be used with the name of another food that does not share its features.

The name of the food must appear on the label in the basic visibility area, in the same size, font, style and background color contrasting with all other words. Additionally, a provision allowing the name to appear outside the basic visibility area on the label has been adopted.

The provision in the relevant food codex, which required the disclosure of trans fat content if spreadable oils or margarines, intense oils, vegetable oils and foods containing these oils contain more than %2 trans fats, has been abolished.

Food establishments must adhere to the provisions of the Turkish Food Codex Regulation on Food Labeling and Informing Consumers until 31 December 2026. After this date, foods that do not comply with the amendment regulations will no longer be available on the market.

The Regulation introduces additional mandatory information on the labels of the certain foods listed in Annex 2 of the Turkish Food Codex Regulation on Food Labeling and Consumer Information. These foods include:

For foods containing sweeteners permitted for use according to the Turkish Food Codex Regulation on Food Additives, labels must include the expression "Contains sweetener(s)" or "With sweetener"., If these foods also contain additional sugar/sugars, labels should emphasize "Contains sugar/sugars and sweetener" or ""With sugar and sweetener".

Foods containing ethyl alcohol and/or alcoholic beverages "Contains alcohol" should emphasize on their labels. Foods containing substances derived from pork must include the statement "Contains ... derived from pork" on their labels.

You can access the Regulation via this link. (Only available in Turkish).

