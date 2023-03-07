The Regulation on the Importation, Production, Processing and Supply of Food Supplements was published by the Ministry of Food and Forestry on May 2, 2013, in the Official Gazette and came into force on August 2, 2013. The said Regulation is not only the first regulation drafted, particularly on food supplements but also includes special provisions about the control and approval mechanism to be established over food supplements. However, this legislation is carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. With the many legislative changes that have taken place, it can be expected that the TMMDA will carry out the legislation related to this product group.

With the Regulation on Licensing of Foods for Special Medical Purposes published on January 28, 2023, a new regulation was made regarding food for special medical purposes, previously regulated by the guidelines. The TMMDA has introduced a license requirement for placing foods on the market for special medical purposes. In this context, we think that the issues regulated by the TMMDA with regulations instead of guidelines will continue in 2023 as well. The TMMDA published the Traditional Herbal Medicinal Products Licensing Regulation in the Official Gazette dated February 03, 2023, right after the Regulation on Licensing of Foods for Special Medical Purposes was published.

