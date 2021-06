ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from Turkey

COVID-19 – High Court Authorises Vaccination Of Elderly Dementia Sufferer Moon Beever Should vulnerable people who lack the mental capacity to make important decisions for themselves be vaccinated against COVID-19 even in the face of objections from their loved ones?

The TİTCK Published A New Announcement On Value Transfers Esin Attorney Partnership On 7 May 2021, the Turkish Medicine and Medical Devices Authority ("TİTCK") published a new announcement on the value transfers concerning donations to health institutions/organizations...

RPC Bites #31 - Rugby World Cup Win For Japan's Asahi Breweries, Co-op's Sustainability Drive Continues With Compostable Bags And Food Past Its Best Before Date And Gordon Ramsay Calls Out Lucky Cat Noodle Reynolds Porter Chamberlain Welcome to RPC Bites. Our aim in the next 2 minutes is to provide you with a flavour of some key legal, regulatory and commercial developments in the Food & Drink sector over the last fortnight…

What Regulatory Challenges Are Facing The Life Sciences Sector? (Video) William Fry The last year has seen a massive acceleration when it comes to digital transformation and the life sciences industry is not immune.

Life Sciences A To Z: S Is For Specific Performance Stevens & Bolton The dispute between the European Commission and AstraZeneca regarding supply of the Covid-19 vaccine has been covered widely in the news.