ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

11 Ramboll, DIW, Umweltbundesamt, FAU Erlangen-Nuremberg, Ecologic Institute,Study on the possibility to set up a carbon border adjustment mechanism on selected sectors, European Commission

4 Jeager, K. W., Environmental Taxation and the Double Dividend. International Society for Ecological Economics, Internet Encyclopaedia of Ecological Economics, 2003, s. 1.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

HMRC Issues 'nudge' Letters To Recipients Of Foreign Investment Income Reynolds Porter Chamberlain HMRC is targeting taxpayers who received foreign investment income in 2019/20, and who, HMRC believes, claimed foreign tax credit relief incorrectly, or at the wrong rates.

Control Of Foreign Investments – Proposal For New Legislation Advokatfirman Cederquist Sweden is one of few countries in the EU that lacks a regulation with the possibility for the state to take action against, influence or simply review foreign direct investments that have or may have an implication...

Foreign Direct Investment – Trends And Developments In France, Germany And The United Kingdom Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP 2020 was a trying year for dealmakers and cross-border M&A. Foreign direct investment ("FDI") has been one of the more notable casualties in the pandemic.

Central Bank Of Ireland Calls For Fund ManCos To Enhance Their AML Frameworks Maples Group On 9 November 2021, the Central Bank of Ireland published its Anti-Money Laundering Bulletin – Issue 7 which identifies a number of areas where funds and fund management companies must introduce enhancements to ensure compliance with …

Yesterday's Alleged Russian Anti-satellite Missile Test May Give Rise To Claims Against The Russian Federation Volterra Fietta On 15 November 2021, the US Government alleged that the Russian Federation ("Russia") had that day conducted a test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite missile.