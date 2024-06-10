Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - May 2024

Issuances Approved by the Capital Markets Board of Türki̇ye May 2024
|Initial Public Offerings
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF SALE
|SIZE OF ISSUANCE
|Koç Metalurji A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 105,000,000
and
TRY 20,000,000
|Altınay Savunma Teknolojileri A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 35,294,118
and
TRY 23,529,412
|Hareket Proje Taşımacılığı ve Yük Mühendisliği A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 19,200,000
and
TRY 4,800,000
|Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme Sanayi A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
Sale of Existing Shares and
Sale of Additional Shares
|TRY 18,200,000
TRY 7,800,000
and
TRY 5,200,000
|Onur Yüksek Teknoloji A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 12,830,000
and
TRY 6,900,000
|Horoz Lojistik Kargo Hizmetleri ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
Sale of Existing Shares and
Sale of Additional Shares
|TRY 18,000,000
TRY 2,500,000
and
TRY 4,100,000
|Yiğit Akü Malzemeleri Nakliyat Turizm İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 50,500,000
and
TRY 24,500,000
|Altınkılıç Gıda ve Süt Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
|TRY 33,885,000
|Share Issuances Of Public Companies
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF SALE
|SIZE OF ISSUANCE
|Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim A.Ş.
|Public Offering
|TRY 420,000,000
|Pegasus Hava Taşımacılığı A.Ş.
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 397,700,293
|Garanti Faktoring A.Ş.
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 318,000,000
|Sasa Polyester Sanayi A.Ş.
|Private Placement
|-
|Derlüks Yatırım Holding A.Ş.
|Private Placement
|-
|Birko Birleşik Koyunlular Mensucat Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş.
|Private Placement
|TRY 20,000,000
|Zedur Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.Ş.
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 149,750,000
|Sanica Isı Sanayi A.Ş.
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 465,000,000
|Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 611,755,000
|İz Yatırım Holding A.Ş.
|Private Placement
|-
|Debt Instruments Issuances
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF SALE
|ISSUANCE LIMIT
|Çağdaş Faktoring A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 250,000,000
|Arena Finans Faktoring A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 120,000,000
|A1 Capital Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 400,000,000
|VDF Filo Kiralama A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 350,000,000
|Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş.
|Public Offering / Qualified Investor
|TRY 21,000,000,000
|Lider Faktoring A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 135,000,000
|Creditwest Faktoring A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 60,000,000
|Deniz Finansal Kiralama A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 775,000,000
|ING Bank A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 250,000,000
|Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 550,000,000
|Atılım Faktoring A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 50,000,000
|İş Faktoring A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|QNB Finans Faktoring A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 500,000,000
|ZİP Finansman A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 40,000,000
|Fiba Faktoring A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 325,000,000
|Eko Faktoring A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 175,000,000
|Yapı Kredi Faktoring A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,000,000,000
|QNB Finans Finansal Kiralama A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Trive Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 490,000,000
|Destek Yatırım Bankası A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 20,000,000
|Hasçelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 50,000,000
|Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 6,000,000,000
|Tam Finans Faktoring A.Ş.
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|TRY 350,000,000
|Volkswagen Doğuş Finansman A.Ş.
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 500,000,000
|Deniz Faktoring A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 55,000,000
|Other Issuances
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT
|TYPE OF SALE
|TMKŞ Financell Finans Birinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu
|Asset-backed Security
|Qualified Investor
|Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş.
|Lease Certificate Based on Management
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
|Nurol Varlık Kiralama A.Ş.
|Lease Certificate Based on Management
|Private Placement / Qualified Investor
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.