10 June 2024

Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets - May 2024

Gen Temizer

Initial Public Offerings
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE SIZE OF ISSUANCE
Koç Metalurji A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares		 TRY 105,000,000
and
TRY 20,000,000
Altınay Savunma Teknolojileri A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares		 TRY 35,294,118
and
TRY 23,529,412
Hareket Proje Taşımacılığı ve Yük Mühendisliği A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares		 TRY 19,200,000
and
TRY 4,800,000
Özyaşar Tel ve Galvanizleme Sanayi A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
Sale of Existing Shares and
Sale of Additional Shares		 TRY 18,200,000
TRY 7,800,000
and
TRY 5,200,000
Onur Yüksek Teknoloji A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares		 TRY 12,830,000
and
TRY 6,900,000
Horoz Lojistik Kargo Hizmetleri ve Ticaret A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
Sale of Existing Shares and
Sale of Additional Shares		 TRY 18,000,000
TRY 2,500,000
and
TRY 4,100,000
Yiğit Akü Malzemeleri Nakliyat Turizm İnşaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 50,500,000
and
TRY 24,500,000
Altınkılıç Gıda ve Süt Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares TRY 33,885,000
Share Issuances Of Public Companies
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE SIZE OF ISSUANCE
Hun Yenilenebilir Enerji Üretim A.Ş. Public Offering TRY 420,000,000
Pegasus Hava Taşımacılığı A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 397,700,293
Garanti Faktoring A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 318,000,000
Sasa Polyester Sanayi A.Ş. Private Placement -
Derlüks Yatırım Holding A.Ş. Private Placement -
Birko Birleşik Koyunlular Mensucat Ticaret ve Sanayi A.Ş. Private Placement TRY 20,000,000
Zedur Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 149,750,000
Sanica Isı Sanayi A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 465,000,000
Jantsa Jant Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 611,755,000
İz Yatırım Holding A.Ş. Private Placement -
Debt Instruments Issuances
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT
Çağdaş Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 250,000,000
Arena Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 120,000,000
A1 Capital Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 400,000,000
VDF Filo Kiralama A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 350,000,000
Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Public Offering / Qualified Investor TRY 21,000,000,000
Lider Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 135,000,000
Creditwest Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 60,000,000
Deniz Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 775,000,000
ING Bank A.Ş. Overseas USD 250,000,000
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.Ş. Overseas USD 550,000,000
Atılım Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 50,000,000
İş Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000
QNB Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000
ZİP Finansman A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 40,000,000
Fiba Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 325,000,000
Eko Faktoring A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 175,000,000
Yapı Kredi Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000
QNB Finans Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000
Trive Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 490,000,000
Destek Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Overseas USD 20,000,000
Hasçelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Overseas USD 50,000,000
Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. Overseas USD 6,000,000,000
Tam Finans Faktoring A.Ş. Private Placement / Qualified Investor TRY 350,000,000
Volkswagen Doğuş Finansman A.Ş. Qualified Investor TRY 500,000,000
Deniz Faktoring A.Ş. Overseas USD 55,000,000
Other Issuances
COMPANY NAME TYPE OF CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE OF SALE
TMKŞ Financell Finans Birinci Varlık Finansmanı Fonu Asset-backed Security Qualified Investor
Halk Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Private Placement / Qualified Investor
Nurol Varlık Kiralama A.Ş. Lease Certificate Based on Management Private Placement / Qualified Investor

