ISSUANCES APRROVED BY THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TÜRKİYE - APRIL 2024
|INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE of SALE
|SIZE of ISSUANCE
|Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatırım A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 27,283,112
and
TRY 6,074,338
|Koton Mağazacılık Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 34,150,000
and
TRY 102,450,000
|Lila Kağıt Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 90,000,000
and
TRY 30,000,000
|SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE of SALE
|SIZE of ISSUANCE
|Şeker Finansal Kiralama A.Ş.
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 50,000,000
|DEBT INSTRUMENTS ISSUANCES
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE of SALE
|ISSUANCE LIMIT
|Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 6,000,000,000
|Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş.
|Overseas
|EUR 50,000,000
|Fibabanka A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 250,000,000
|Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 500,000,000
|Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 500,000,000
|Denizbank A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 3,000,000,000
|Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş.
|Overseas
|USD 7,000,000,000
|Türk Ekonomi Bankası A.Ş.
|Overseas
|EUR 100,000,000
|OTHER ISSUANCES
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE of CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT
|TYPE of SALE
|Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş.
|Investment Company Warrants and Certificates
|Public Offering / Qualified Investor
|Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş.
|Investment Company Warrants and Certificates
|Public Offering / Qualified Investor
