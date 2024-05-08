ISSUANCES APRROVED BY THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TÜRKİYE - APRIL 2024

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS
COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE SIZE of ISSUANCE
Rönesans Gayrimenkul Yatırım A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares		 TRY 27,283,112
and
TRY 6,074,338
Koton Mağazacılık Tekstil Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares		 TRY 34,150,000
and
TRY 102,450,000
Lila Kağıt Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
and
Sale of Existing Shares		 TRY 90,000,000
and
TRY 30,000,000


SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE SIZE of ISSUANCE
Şeker Finansal Kiralama A.Ş. Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 50,000,000


DEBT INSTRUMENTS ISSUANCES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT
Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. Overseas USD 6,000,000,000
Aktif Yatırım Bankası A.Ş. Overseas EUR 50,000,000
Fibabanka A.Ş. Overseas USD 250,000,000
Vestel Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. Overseas USD 500,000,000
Türk Telekomünikasyon A.Ş. Overseas USD 500,000,000
Denizbank A.Ş. Overseas USD 3,000,000,000
Yapı ve Kredi Bankası A.Ş. Overseas USD 7,000,000,000
Türk Ekonomi Bankası A.Ş. Overseas EUR 100,000,000


OTHER ISSUANCES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of CAPITAL MARKETS INSTRUMENT TYPE of SALE
Türkiye Garanti Bankası A.Ş. Investment Company Warrants and Certificates Public Offering / Qualified Investor
Ak Yatırım Menkul Değerler A.Ş. Investment Company Warrants and Certificates Public Offering / Qualified Investor

