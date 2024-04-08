Turkey:
Reeskont Ve Avans İşlemlerinde Uygulanacak Faiz Oranları
1 Nisan 2024 tarihli ve 32507 sayılı Resmî
Gazete'de Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankasınca
yayımlanan Tebliğ ile, vadesine en çok 3 ay kalan
senetler karşılığında yapılacak
reeskont işlemlerinde uygulanacak iskonto faiz oranı
yıllık yüzde 50,75, avans işlemlerinde
uygulanacak faiz oranı ise yıllık yüzde 51,75
olarak tespit edilmiştir.
Belirlenen oranlar 01.04.2024 tarihinde
yürürlüğe girecektir.
