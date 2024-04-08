1 Nisan 2024 tarihli ve 32507 sayılı Resmî Gazete'de Türkiye Cumhuriyet Merkez Bankasınca yayımlanan Tebliğ ile, vadesine en çok 3 ay kalan senetler karşılığında yapılacak reeskont işlemlerinde uygulanacak iskonto faiz oranı yıllık yüzde 50,75, avans işlemlerinde uygulanacak faiz oranı ise yıllık yüzde 51,75 olarak tespit edilmiştir.

Belirlenen oranlar 01.04.2024 tarihinde yürürlüğe girecektir.

