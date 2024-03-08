Communiqué (Communiqué No: 2024-32/69) Amending the Communiqué on Decree No: 32 on the Protection of the Value of Turkish Currency (Communiqué No: 2008-32/34) was published in the Official Gazette numbered 32474 on February 28, 2024.

The purpose of the Communiqué is to introduce certain exceptions to the principles of application of the prohibition of payment in foreign currency.

The relevant communiqué regulates that while some obligations are obliged to be paid in Turkish Lira, these payments can now be made in foreign currency.