With the Circular (Order No: 1) published by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance on its official website on 05.01.2023, the annual cap amount for the statutory severance pay to be paid to the employees as of 01.01.2024 has been determined.

Within the scope of the Circular, the statutory severance pay cap to be applicable between 01.01.2024 and 30.06.2024 has been determined as gross 35.058,58 TRY.

