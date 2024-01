ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

ESMA Publishes Five Consultations On Draft Delegated Regulations To Harmonise And Simplify The Fees It Charges Repositories, Certain Benchmark Administrators And Credit Rating Agencies PwC Legal Germany In a bumper start to 2024, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on 3 January 2024 published five consultations on draft Commission Delegated Regulations (CDRs)...

Court Endorses "Bifurcated Process" In A Representative Action Under CPR 19.8 Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong The summary judgment decision of the High Court in Barclays Bank UK PLC v Terry & Anor [2023] EWHC 2726 (Ch) is an example of bifurcated proceedings in a representative action...

FinReg Monitoring - July - September 2023 Liedekerke Wolters Waelbroeck Kirkpatrick Please find attached the monitoring report for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023.

Banking Regulation 2024 Walkers Banking business in Ireland is regulated under both domestic legislation and the legislation of the EU, which either is directly applicable in Ireland or has been transposed...

FBME Bank Cyprus Liquidation Submission Of Claim For Receipt Of Blocked Deposits Nasos A. Kyriakides & Partners Since FBME Bank Cyprus LTD, had its banking license suspended in July 2014, the Central Bank of Cyprus took over FBME's Cyprus branch for alleged involvement in money laundering schemes...