As per the decision of the Capital Markets Board published in its bulletin dated 29 December 2023, the financial thresholds required for the companies' initial public offering have been increased and public offering has become more difficult for small-scale companies. Accordingly, the required minimum total assets amount in the financial statements of the companies has been revised as TRY 450,000,000 for 2022 and as TRY 1,500,000,000 for 2023 and the minimum net sales revenue amount has been revised as TRY 270,000,000 for 2022 and as TRY 750,000,000 for 2023 in order to be eligible to apply for public offering.

The minimum capital amount required for transition to the registered capital system has been increased to TRY 100,000,000.

On the same date, the listing requirements have been also updated with the revisions made in the Listing Directive by İstanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa İstanbul). Accordingly, the minimum ratio of the nominal value of shares offered to public to the capital for the Stars Market has been decreased from 15% to 10% and minimum market value of shares offered to public has been increased:

from TRY 300,000,000 to TRY 1,000,000,000 for companies quoted in the Stars Market

from TRY 75,000,000 to TRY 250,000,000 for companies quoted in the Main Market,

from TRY 40,000,000 to TRY 100,000,000 for companies quoted in the Sub-Market.

